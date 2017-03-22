Kenosha Judge Appointed to Administrative Post

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell has been named new chief judge of the Second Judicial Administrative District. The Wisconsin Supreme Court made the appointment. Rossell replaces the retiring Chief Judge Allan P. “Pat” Torhorst of the Racine County Circuit Court. Rossell will serve as chief for the rest of Torhorst’s remaining term, until July 2018. After that he may be reappointed by the Supreme Court to serve as chief for up to six years.