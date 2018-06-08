Kenosha Kingfish Lose Again to Kalamazoo By Pete Serzant | Jun 8, 2018 @ 6:20 AM NWL…The Kenosha Kingfish fall to Kalamazoo 7-5 in 11 innings. The fish head out on the road to Wausau for two games tonight, and a home and home with Mallards starting Sunday in Madison. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Bradford; St Joe’s Advance to Girls Soccer Sectional Final Rizzo leads Cubs past Phillies 4-3 WIAA Spring Baseball Tournament Set Girls High School Soccer Sectional Semis Thursday Kingfish Shut Out at Home WLIP MLB Roundup 6/6/18