Kenosha Kingfish Lose to Lakeshore

MEQUON, Wis. – In the final game of the road trip, the Kenosha Kingfish (12-20) lost 5-4 to the Lakeshore Chinooks (15-18).

The Kingfish were able to get to starter Austin Jones early, scoring three runs in the fourth inning. Devin Ortiz (Virginia) led off getting hit by a pitch followed up by a Will Wagner (Liberty) single. After an out, Evan McDonald (Fairleigh Dickinson) loaded the bases with a single of his own.

Connor Doyle (San Diego) walked on five pitches to bring home the first run for Kenosha and leave the bases loaded. After Wagner was out at the plate on a fielder’s choice, Scott Dubrule (Jacksonville) came up with the clutch two out base hit that scored two more runs and gave Kenosha a 3-1 lead.

Later on in the game in the sixth inning, Doyle led off by hitting his first home run of the season. He is the eighth different Kingfish this year to hit a home run.

Denson Hull (Creighton) got the start today for the Kingfish, his seventh on the season. Hull went 5.1 innings giving up only two runs on nine hits allowed while striking out two. Hull had trouble with command at times but was great at stranding runners in scoring position when they got on.

Jack Zimmerman (Kent State) and Josh Serio (UW-Milwaukee) both pitched out of the bullpen, going 1.2 and 1.0 innings respectively. Zimmerman was hung with the loss when he allowed three runs to come across the plate in the seventh inning, the most he’s allowed out of the bullpen all year.

Tuesday the Kingfish welcome the Chinooks to Historic Simmons Field for a doubleheader, making up a game postponed due to field conditions on June 27. The first game will start at 4:05 p.m. with the second following at 7:05 p.m. or 30 minutes after Game One ends.

-Scott Preimesberger