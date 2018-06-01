Kenosha Kingfish Win Again By Pete Serzant | Jun 1, 2018 @ 6:49 AM KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha Kingfish edge the Lakeshore Chinooks 1-0. They are now 2-0 on the young season. Those two teams will rematch in Mequon Friday evening. SHARE RELATED CONTENT WIAA Baseball Regional Finals Wrap-Up Quintana, Zobrist lead Cubs to 5-1 win over banged-up Mets Tight end Marcedes Lewis catches on with Green Bay Packers Musgrove beats Cubs on the mound, angers them on the bases Reyes returns as Cardinals lose 3-2 to Brewers WLIP MLB Round-Up