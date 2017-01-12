Kenosha Man Accused of Hiding Body

A Kenosha man is facing charges for dumping the corpse of a woman who died of a heroin overdose. Police believe 62-year-old Thomas Rutchik may have been using his job as a medical transport driver to lure women with drug problems to his home. Rutchik made his initial court appearance Wednesday on charges of hiding a corpse and obstructing police. Rutchik allegedly dumped the body of 34-year-old Rheana Gattone in a back alley near 13th Avenue and 31st Street last January after she died of a heroin overdose. DNA evidence taken during Gattone’s autopsy led Kenosha Police to Rutchik. On Wednesday, prosecutors said the suspect has a lengthy criminal record and requested a high cash bond. Court Commissioner Jon Mason agreed, setting his bail at 100-thousand-dollars.

