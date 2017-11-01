Kenosha Man Allegedly Strangles Woman

A Kenosha man faces charges after he allegedly tried to strangle a woman. 57 year old Allen Binninger faces charges of battery and disorderly conduct with use of a weapon. According to court records, Binninger allegedly threatened a woman he had met at a Kenosha homeless shelter. Reports say he offered the woman work. But when they got to the site-a building on 50th street and 40th avenue he allegedly screamed at the woman, allegedly grabbing her by the neck and squeezing. Another man intervened, releasing the woman. The person informed the shelter who called police. Binninger is in jail on 10-thousand dollars bond and is due back in court next week.