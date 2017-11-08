Kenosha Man Arrested For Allegedly Taking Change From Vehicle

A Kenosha man faces bail jumping charges for allegedly stealing change out of at least one vehicle. 23 year old Jacob Clemons was reportedly caught on surveillance video in the Hunter’s Ridge neighborhood in the act. Pictures of the crime were posted on social media and a police officer saw the photos and recognized the suspect. Clemons was already out on bond on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The criminal complaint states that Clemons’ girlfriend allegedly told authorities that their drug habit made them resort to illegal activity.