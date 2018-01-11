Kenosha Man Charged in Connection with Overdose Death

A Kenosha man faces reckless homicide charges in an overdose death. 29 year old Christopher Ealey is charged in connection with the February 2017 death of 35 year old David Lerdahl. According to court reports, investigators found series of text messages between Lerdahl and Ealey in which the two allegedly talking about making a drug deal. Lerdahl was found dead the next morning. A friend told authorities that she and Lerdahl had been doing heroin and cocaine the night before he died. If convicted Ealey could face three decades in prison. He’s being held on 40-thousand dollars bond and will be sentenced on a separate drug conviction later today.