Kenosha Man Charged in Racine Murder

A Kenosha man will face charges in the death of a man from Racine. 26 year old Dominique Knight is accused of shooting and killing Henry Canady at his Racine home after what a witness alleged was a dispute over money. According to the criminal complaint, on May 7th Knight and another man allegedly drove to Canady’s home around 5 PM. A witness told police that Knight and Canady had a dispute over money that Knight said Canady owned him. Knight then allegedly pulled a gun and shot the other man once. Canady collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene. Knight is in the Racine County Jail on 500-thousand dollars bond.