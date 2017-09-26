Kenosha Man Dies in Plane Crash
By Pete Serzant
|
Sep 26, 2017 @ 7:02 AM

A Kenosha man is dead after a plane crash in Nebraska. Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating the crash of a small plane with only the pilot on-board. His name has not been released. According to reports the plane took off around 10:30 AM Saturday from an airport in Nebraska and was lost off radar a short time later. The wreckage was found a few miles away. The flight was headed for North Dakota. No cause for the crash has been determined.

