Kenosha Man Dies in Plane Crash

A Kenosha man is dead after a plane crash in Nebraska. Federal Aviation Administration officials are investigating the crash of a small plane with only the pilot on-board. His name has not been released. According to reports the plane took off around 10:30 AM Saturday from an airport in Nebraska and was lost off radar a short time later. The wreckage was found a few miles away. The flight was headed for North Dakota. No cause for the crash has been determined.