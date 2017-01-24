Kenosha Man Face Retrial in 1990 Murder of Berit Beck

FOND DU LAC (AP) — A 63-year-old Kenosha man will face a re-trial in the 1990 murder of an 18-year-old woman. A judge ruled Monday that Dennis Brantner would be re-tried in the death of Berit Beck. His first trial ended last summer with a hung jury. The defense argued there wasn’t enough evidence for a second trial, but Fond du Lac County Judge Robert Wirtz disagreed. Beck was traveling from her home in Sturtevant to Appleton when she disappeared in July 1990. Her van was found a few days later, and her body was later found in a ditch. Brantner was arrested for the murder 25 years later. Authorities re-examining the cold case said they matched his fingerprint to a print inside Beck’s van. Brantner has denied any involvement in Beck’s death.