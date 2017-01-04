Kenosha Man Found With Drug Stash in Hotel Room

A Kenosha man is facing charges after drugs were found in a hotel room. Kenosha Police were investigating a robbery when they discovered the suspect had rented two rooms at the Wyndham Harborside Hotel, in downtown Kenosha. Officers went to the rooms and found 26-year-old Andrew Crutcher, of Kenosha. Checking the room, police found a plastic bag in the space between two doors that joined Crutcher’s room to an adjoining room, which was vacant. Inside the bag police found nearly 200 grams of powder cocaine and 100 grams of crack cocaine. They also found three small bags of marijuana. Crutcher was arrested and is now being held on $10,000 bond.