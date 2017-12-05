Kenosha Man Gets Jail, Probation for Motorcycle Death

A Kenosha man will serve jail time and three years on probation after he was sentenced for a fatal motorcycle crash. 21 year old Jordan Winters turned in front of two motorcycles in 2015, which then crashed into his truck. One of the motorcyclists was killed. Winters was 18 at the time of the crash and spent almost two years in jail while the case was being resolved. At the time of crash Winters had a small amount of marijuana in his system. He pleaded no contest to the intoxicated use of a vehicle and reckless driving causing bodily harm. He must spend 90 days in jail and will get credit for time served. He could be sentenced to five years in prison if he violates the terms of his probation.