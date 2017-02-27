Kenosha Man Killed North Central Wisconsin Crash

By Pete Serzant
|
Feb 27, 7:00 AM

(AP)–A snowmobile crash in north-central Wisconsin has left a Kenosha man dead and another man injured. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department says the snowmobile struck a utility pole just before 11 p.m. Saturday. The snowmobile driver, 62-year-old Jeffrey Schultz, of Kenosha, died at the scene. His passenger, a 43-year-old Saint Germain man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Woodruff. The crash remains under investigation. TV reports that it was the 15th deadly snowmobile crash in Wisconsin during the 2016-2017 season, according to Department of Natural Resources records. Nine riders died during the entire 2015-2016 season, although that season got off to a late start due to poor trail conditions that December.

