Kenosha Man Stabbed During Party

A Kenosha man suffered stab wounds on Sunday. The man was found late Sunday night by police in his home on 38th avenue and 47th street at about 11 PM. He is listed in critical condition. The man was injured by stab wounds in his abdomen during a Super Bowl party at his home. Police reports say that there had apparently been an argument between the victim and another man at the party before the man reportedly stabbed the victim. He then fled before police arrived. The 41 year old victim was taken to a Milwaukee hospital. The suspect is still at large.