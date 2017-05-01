Kenosha Men Charged With Firing Gun on Occupied Car

Two Kenosha men were officially charged Friday with allegedly shooting an AR-15 at an occupied vehicle. 19 year old John Parker Jr and 18 year old James Spencer were each charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident from last Monday. The alleged shooting happened after a fight between a group involving the suspects and another group that met on 8th avenue near 49th street. No one was hit.