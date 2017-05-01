Two Kenosha men were officially charged Friday with allegedly shooting an AR-15 at an occupied vehicle. 19 year old John Parker Jr and 18 year old James Spencer were each charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident from last Monday. The alleged shooting happened after a fight between a group involving the suspects and another group that met on 8th avenue near 49th street. No one was hit.
Kenosha Men Charged With Firing Gun on Occupied Car
By Pete Serzant
|
May 1, 7:01 AM