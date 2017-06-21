Kenosha Mother Charged With Child Neglect

A Kenosha woman faces charges after she allegedly left her three young children in a hot car while she went into the store. 33 year old Catalina Mozo-Garcia faces three child neglect charges as well as a bail jumping charge in the incident. The children were found by a passerby in the parking lot of the 52nd street Walgreens at around 3:30 PM when it was about 88 degrees. The drivers side window was down as was the back window about halfway. The children are 7 and 2 years old and a 7 month old infant. Mozo-Garcia had a previous child neglect charge against her. She’s in jail on 75-hundred dollars bond and is due in court next week.