Kenosha Mother Charged With Child Neglect
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 21, 2017 @ 7:54 AM

A Kenosha woman faces charges after she allegedly left her three young children in a hot car while she went into the store. 33 year old Catalina Mozo-Garcia faces three child neglect charges as well as a bail jumping charge in the incident. The children were found by a passerby in the parking lot of the 52nd street Walgreens at around 3:30 PM when it was about 88 degrees. The drivers side window was down as was the back window about halfway. The children are 7 and 2 years old and a 7 month old infant. Mozo-Garcia had a previous child neglect charge against her. She’s in jail on 75-hundred dollars bond and is due in court next week.

Related Content

Federal Judge: Whitaker Can Use Boys Room For Now
Dream Playground Vandalized Again
Kenosha names new Fire Chief
Three Arrested on Drug Charges
Kenosha Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges
Donna Matthews Appears in Court
Comments