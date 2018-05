GREAT LAKES NAVAL STATION–Kenosha native and Commanding officer of the Great Lakes Naval Station, Captain Jim Hawkins has retired after a 30 year career on Friday.

Hawkins has spent the last three years in that post. A 1987 graduate of St Joseph High School and a 1991 graduate of Notre Dame University, he was made a Naval Flight Officer in 1994.

Captain Raymond Leung will be the new commander at Great Lakes Naval Station.