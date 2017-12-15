Kenosha No. 9 in New Safest Cities Survey

Kenosha is number nine in a new survey of the safest cities in the state. That’s according to safehome.org which used a number of different factors to make that determination. Cities with populations greater than 27,000 were included in the survey. Kenosha has a safety score of 81.54 out of 100. Factoring into that figure is the citizen to officer ratio of 464 and a downward trend on property related crime. New Berlin was tops on the list with 89.32, Milwaukee came in last of the top 25 with a score of 60.92. You can check out the complete list here.