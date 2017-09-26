Kenosha Made $300 Million Incentive Package Offer to Foxconn

Kenosha’s incentive package to lure Foxconn to the area approached $300 Million Dollars. That’s according to information obtained by the Milwaukee Business Journal which first reported the story Tuesday. $90 million would have gone directly to the Taiwanese technology manufacturer, including $40 Million in grants to construct public roads, and $15 million for sewer and water pipes in the building. Another $9.25 million dollars would have been spent to build and equip a new fire station, and $3 million dollars for a new police station. The proposal also included $450 Thousand for transit service expansion, with five new buses. A new international customs office would have been built at Kenosha Regional Airport at the cost of $1 Million dollars. Kenosha Water Utility projects would have totaled around $115 Million. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian withdrew Kenosha from consideration for Foxconn after the state would not guarantee reimbursement for any of the expenses from the incentives. Mt Pleasant remains the lone site in the state for Foxconn to build an LCD Screen manufacturing plant, the company’s first in North America.