Kenosha Opens City Lots For Snow Parking

The city of Kenosha is opening up selected city parking lots for people who have no driveways at their residence. During the snow emergency which is in effect from Thursday (2/8/18) at 11:30 PM until Saturday (2/10/18) at 12 noon, parking is prohibited on all city streets. The lots are located downtown on 54th street between 6th and 7th avenues. Also uptown lots on 22nd avenue between 56th and 57th streets, and the lot north of 56th street on 22nd avenue are available. Pleasant Prairie has also issued a snow emergency in effect until Saturday.