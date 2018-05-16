Kenosha Passes Dark Stores Referendum

KENOSHA, WI–Voters in Kenosha will get to vote in a non-binding referendum this fall regarding the “dark stores” loophole which could leave a gap in the city’s tax rolls. And Somers may be the next municipality to follow.

The Somers Village Board considered the city’s resolution which passed last week. And while the language may be changed to fit the village’s needs, it looks like the resolution is headed to the ballot.

At the center of the controversy is the claim made by big retailers that they should pay property taxes on their stores as if the building is empty.

17th district Alderman David Bogdala says that could mean property taxes would have to increase for residents to fill the gap.

Similar laws like Kenosha’s resolution have been passed in other states. The Wisconsin State Legislature failed to take action on a Dark Stores bill earlier this year.