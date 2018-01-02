Kenosha Polar Plunge Canceled, Doesn’t Stop Some Jumpers

(AP)–Kenosha’s Polar Plunge was canceled but that didn’t stop hundreds of people turning out elsewhere. Milwaukee’s lakefront was busy on a frigid New Year’s Day to take a plunge into Lake Michigan. The temperature Monday morning was in the single digits, the wind chill made it feel like the minus 20s, and the water temperature was in the lower 30s. That didn’t stop throngs of people from jumping in the water at Bradford Beach as part of the annual Polar Bear Plunge tradition. People who took a dip in the icy water could warm up afterward with the heat from a fire pit on the beach. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was treated for any injuries. Port Washington’s event was canceled due to the dangerous temperatures as well.