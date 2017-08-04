Kenosha police: 2 arrested in connection with girl’s death

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Authorities said Friday that the 17-year-old and 19-year-old male suspects are Kenosha residents. Kenosha police say pending further investigation, information will be sent to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office for charges.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the two suspects have attorneys who could comment on their behalf. Authorities say the investigation is still active.

Officials say Kenosha officers started an investigation July 25 that led to a missing person report for the 17-year-old girl, who was found dead by Mount Pleasant police the day before.