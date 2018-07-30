Kenosha Police Investigate Attempted Child Enticement

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted child enticement case. Officers were called to the neighborhood near 41st street and 53rd avenue Friday morning at 9:45 AM. A 15 year old reported that she and two other girls were approached by an elderly man in a black sedan.

The man allegedly had a large stuffed animal and attempted to engage the children in conversation. The kids fled and called authorities. The Kenosha Police Department says that after following up on numerous leads they identified an 84 year old male as the person in the care.

No arrests have been made but investigators continue to work the case. The subject’s name has not been released. Police are asking for anyone with any additional information to contact them. They also say any suspicious or alarming activity should be reported immediately.

Parents should also talk to their children about the dangers of talking to strangers.