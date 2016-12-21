Kenosha Police Investigate Possible Abduction Attempt

The investigation continues in Kenosha after a possible abduction attempt. According to the Kenosha Unified School District, the incident took place Tuesday in the 4000 block of 28th Avenue, which is near Bullen Middle School and Bradford High School. Police said a 12-year-old girl was approached by an older male who waved at her and told her to get in his vehicle. The suspect was described as a man with white hair and a medium build wearing a brown winter jacket. The suspect vehicle was described as a red, four-door vehicle. Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the Kenosha Police Department.