Kenosha Police Make Sunday Drug Bust

Two people are in custody after a drug bust Sunday. Kenosha Police executed a search warrant at a house on 18th Avenue near 65th street. Officers seized heroin, cocaine, and marijuana found during the search. No further details about that particular bust have been released but it comes on heels of a warning issued by police last week warning the a “bad”-that is more deadly-batch of heroin was suspected in the area. Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help about this bust or any illegal drug activity by reporting it to the police department.