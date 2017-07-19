Kenosha Police Release Statement On Abduction Attempts

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis released a statement via the department’s Facebook page Wednesday (7/19) to clarify the situation with reported abduction attempts in the city. WITI-TV reported earlier this week that an unidentified woman escaped an attempted abduction last week. The Chief says that his department has received many reports of similar incidents and stressed the importance of such incidents being reported right away. The Chief also called for vigilance and the use of extra caution. You can read his full statement here