Kenosha prepares to celebrate July 4 at the lakefront

KENOSHA – Music and entertainment on multiple stages kicks off on July 3, as the City of Kenosha prepares to celebrate Independence Day. A full line-up of entertainment continues July 3-4 along the lakefront, leading up to the Festival Foods Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. Pyrotechnics expert The Mad Bomber promises another spectacular show to light up the skies over the lakefront.

Celebrate America

Happenings Magazine, Festival Foods, Kenosha County and many community partners join the City of Kenosha to support Celebrate America activities in the HarborPark area from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3-4. Admission is free and open to the public. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Among the highlights on July 3: Expect to hear “Pinball Wizard” and “My Generation” as “Who’s Who” performs on the North Shoreline Stage located along the harbor walk at Second Avenue. At the South Harbor Stage, located near Third Avenue and 57th Street, Mik Zabrin’s Funktastic offers a soul-infused, funk driven groove playing favorites from James Brown to George Clinton.

On July 4, Kenosha’s own Haley Klinkhammer performs powerful originals and passionate covers to open a day of music at the South Harbor Stage. Infinity – one of Chicago’s most popular cover bands – headlines the evening with music from the ‘80s to today. At the North Shoreline Stage, local musicians are welcome to sign up beginning at 11:30 a.m. for the blues driven Madman Open Mic Jam from noon to 3:30 p.m. The complete schedule of bands July 3-4 at HarborPark follows.

North Shoreline Stage July 3: 12:30-2:30 p.m.: Larry Hinds 3:15-5:15 p.m.: Space Echoes 5:45-7:45 p.m.: Whiskey and Harmony 8:15-10:45 p.m.: Who’s Who

South Harbor Stage July 3: 1-3 p.m.: Paul Strolia 3:45-5:45 p.m.: Timeless Music Review 6:15-8:15 p.m.: Starlifter U.S. Airforce Band 9-11 p.m. Mike Zabrin’s Funktastic

North Shoreline Stage July 4: 12-3:30 p.m. Madman Band Open Mic 4:15-6:45 p.m. Red Eye 7-9:30 p.m. Pirate Radio

South Harbor Stage July 4: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Haley Klinkhammer 2:15-4:15 p.m.: Billy Prine 5-7 p.m.: Rally Day 7:45-9:15 p.m. and 10 – 10:45 p.m.: Infinity

July 4 Marina Pops Stage: 6:15 p.m. Continental Band 7 p.m. Kenosha Pops Band

Gordon Food Service Family Stage with Laurie and Capt. Carl Constanzo (west of the Kenosha Public Museum along Second Ave., in the Action Territory Fun Zone) July 3 2:30 p.m. Ho-Ho Eating Contest 4 p.m. Hot Dog Eating Contest

July 4 1 p.m. Cutest Dog Contest 2:30 p.m. Donut Eating Contest 4 p.m. Pie Eating Contest

Carnival July 3-4 Rainbow Valley Carnival, featuring an assortment of rides and fun, opens from 1 to 11 p.m Tuesday, July 3 and noon to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 at the Southport Marina Parking lot. Fees apply.

Pier Pups Dock Diving Contest (west of the Civil War Museum on Second Avenue and

54th Street): Dogs will entertain and refresh the crowds at the Pier Pups Dock Diving contest July 3-4, with a large pool set up for the contest. Dogs are encouraged by their owners and the crowd to jump off the dock to retrieve their favorite toy. To sign up and register your dog go to pierpups.com.

Competition Times Tuesday, July 3: 2:30, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Competition Times Wednesday, July 4: 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Let Freedom Sing at Pennoyer Park July 4

Kenosha News joins the City of Kenosha and Kenosha County in providing major support to present “Let Freedom Sing,” at Pennoyer Park Bandshell on July 4. Source 1 DJ Services will get the music started at 4:30 p.m., continuing a tradition of free, family-friendly concerts prior to the Festival Foods Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. A limbo contest, hula hooping contest and upbeat music will keep people moving.

From 7- 9 p.m. the Oscillators will take the stage, with a performance of progressive and alternative folk, including lots of harmony and even some elements of hip-hop. The Oscillators are a unique group that combines a mix of genres and styles. Formed in 2013, the band began by playing cover songs with an Oscillators twist. Recently, The Oscillators have been working on original compositions, which will appear on their first album due for release in early 2019.