Kenosha Public Museums Have Big Economic Impact

A new independent study shows that Kenosha’s three public museums have a big impact on the local economy. The Williams College Center for Creative Community Development reports that the Kenosha Public Museum, the Civil War Museum, and the Dinosaur Discovery Museum have a 12-point-2 million dollar impact every year. They also create about 200 jobs. Over 237-thousand unique visitors come to the museums each year-generating 7-point-3 million dollars in spending on food, hotels, retail, and real estate. The study says that accounts for another 126 jobs. The study also points out that the museum system has about 2-point-8 million dollars in expenditures which has an economic impact of nearly 5 million dollars and 81 additional jobs.