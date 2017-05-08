Kenosha In State Top Ten in Tourism

Kenosha is once again in the state’s Top Ten for bringing in tourism revenue. The state estimates that tourism spending in Kenosha County brings in or creates over 3,000 jobs and $83.6 million in personal revenue. In addition the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates that each taxpayer in the county would have to pay $370 more in property taxes if that tourism income was not there. Tourists spent about $59 million on food and beverage in Kenosha County last year and $34 million on hotels and other lodging. Tourism week continues through Saturday May 13th and there are a lot of free offerings at some of the area tourist attractions. You can check out the complete list of those on-line at visitkenosha.org