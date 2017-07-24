Kenosha Suffers More Than $1 Million in Flood Damage

More than a million dollars worth of damage was done by flooding in Kenosha County. This month’s heavy rains followed by record flooding caused over one point seven million dollars worth of damage to the county’s infrastructure according to new numbers released by Wisconsin Emergency Management yesterday. 13-hundred homes were affected by the waters, 14 with major damage, and over 230 with some form of minor damage. Four businesses reported major damage. Racine County reports nearly 4 million dollars in damage to public property and infrastructure-mostly in the Burlington area. 60 homes suffered major damage in Racine County, with over 23 hundred homes affected. Statewide over 8 million dollars worth of damage was caused by the floods.