Kenosha Teen Dead in Hit and Run Crash

A Kenosha teen is dead after a hit and run crash. The accident happened shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning on Green Bay Road south of ninth street in Zion. A second person was injured. Zion police are looking for a gray or silver Chrysler Sebring with front end damage. It is reportedly a convertible, with the driver- described as a middle aged white male-closing the top after the crash. The driver apparently pulled over after the crash and was caught on a security camera. It shows him getting out of the car and removing evidence from the front end of his car before driving away. The name of the victim has not officially been released. There’s no word on the condition of the injured person. If you have any information please call Zion police.