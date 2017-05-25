Kenosha Unemployment Hits 18 Year Low

A new report shows that Kenosha’s unemployment rate is below 4 percent, that’s the lowest level in 18 years. That’s according to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. In Kenosha County the rate dropped to 3.6 percent in April, down from 4.3 percent in March and much lower than the 4.7 percent rate in April of last year. Economic development projects, corporate expansions and a robust economy have helped lower the rate. That last time the rate was that low was in 1999, when the county’s unemployment rate was 3 percent.