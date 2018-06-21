Kenosha Unemployment Rate Unchanged in May

KENOSHA, WI–May’s unemployment numbers have been released by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. In the city of Kenosha the rate is unchanged from April at 3.4%. Still that’s down from four percent a year ago.

Kenosha County’s rate is 3.1%, also unchanged from April, but down from 3.6% from May 2017. That puts Kenosha in the middle of the pack among the state’s 72 counties, slightly ahead of Racine County which also has a 3.1% unemployment rate. The statewide seasonally adjusted rate is unchanged at 2.8%

You can read the full report here