Kenosha Unified Graduation Rate Tops 90% for Second Straight Year

The Kenosha Unified School District’s overall 2016 graduation rate topped 90 percent, passing that mark for the second consecutive year. According to numbers presented to the School Board recently, the graduation rate was 90.2 percent for students who entered Unified high schools together as ninth-graders four years earlier. That’s down from 2015’s 90.7 percent but still more than two points above the Wisconsin average. Kris Keckler, Unified Chief Information Officer, said, in addition, the number noticeably higher than Madison, Green Bay and Milwaukee.