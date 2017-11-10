Kenosha Woman Charged with Embezzlement

A Kenosha woman faces embezzlement charges after she allegedly stole $38,000 from a coffee shop where she worked in Racine. 29 year old Carlin Cook was in court this week. The criminal complaint against Cook says that company officials from Starbucks reported the missing money from the store on Green Bay Road and Durand Avenue in Racine. In all there were 25 missing deposits between March and May of this year. Cook was reportedly a manager at the store and allegedly admitted to authorities to taking some of the money but not all of it. She reportedly said that she was having financial problems including student and credit card debt. She’s currently out of jail on a signature bond.