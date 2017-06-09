Kenosha Woman Charged in Waukegan Murder By Pete Serzant | Jun 9, 2017 @ 6:45 AM A Kenosha woman was arrested for the Monday morning murder of another woman in Waukegan. Tim Vander Tuuk has that story. http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Murder-Arrest.mp3 Related Content Road Funding Compromise Could Be on the Way Bernie Sanders Coming to Kenosha on Monday School Safety Discussion Continues 2 Charged in Feb 19th Incident Slain Officer Remembered Breaking: Stabbing at Bradford High School