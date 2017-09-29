Kenosha Woman faces Federal Weapons Charges
By Pete Serzant
|
Sep 29, 2017 @ 8:21 AM

A Kenosha woman faces federal charges over alleged illegal gun sales. 46 year old Dana Prouty is charged with two others with the illegal purchase of weapons-including fully automatic guns and hand grenades. The cache of weapons was found in an Elgin storage facility last year. Prouty allegedly purchased 10 guns in all, both shotguns and 50 caliber rifles. Prosecutors also allege she provided false information about the case. She’s charged in federal court and is currently in custody in the Kane County Jail.

