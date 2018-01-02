Kenosha Woman Killed in New Year’s Crash

A Kenosha woman is dead after a head on crash that happened on New Year’s Day. 53 year old Djuana Latshaw was killed when a pick-up truck allegedly driven by 38 year old Christopher Thayer crossed the center line of Highway K near 123rd Avenue right before 6:30 Monday night. Latshaw was pronounced dead at the scene. A seven year old passenger who was also in her car suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. Thayer suffered non-life threatening injures and was treated as well. He is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and other traffic charges. The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department reports that Thayer’s truck allegedly crossed the center lane occupied by Latshaw’s car. The investigation is on-going.