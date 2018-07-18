Kingfish Drop Pitching Duel Against Bullfrogs

Kenosha, Wis. – The Kingfish (23-24) drop the first game of this two game series to the Green Bay Bullfrogs (13-32) by a score of 1-0. Pitching for both sides with tremendous tonight, with the only blemish for the Kingfish being a one run inning for the Bullfrogs in the fifth.

For the Kingfish, Joe Vranesic (Wabash Valley College) got his fifth start, and most likely his best start, of the season. Although he got the loss, Vranesic went eight complete innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits and striking out six. This effort lowered his season ERA to 3.58.

Brent Villasenor was the lone relief pitcher for Kenosha, getting his fourth appearance of the summer. His night totalled one inning, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out one.

The Bullfrogs also had a great pitching performance, beginning with their starter, Cody Norman (University of La Verne). In his second start of the summer, Norman received the win going seven full innings, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out three.

The first pitcher in relief for Green Bay was Ryan Gowens (Arizona), in his sixth appearance of the season. He went one inning allowing no runs on one hit and striking out one. The save tonight was by David Toth (Hillsdale College), his first of the year, going the ninth inning and not allowing a run or a hit.

On the offensive side, it was a slow night for the Kingfish. Scott Dubrule (Jacksonville) had the best performance of the night going 2-4, both hits being singles. The third hit of the night came from first-baseman Jack Weiller (Virginia), who went 1-4 on the night.

The Kingfish look to bounce back tomorrow night when the take on the Bullfrogs again. The projected starter on the mound for Kenosha is Cale Cuddie (UW-Stevens Point), first pitch set for 7:05.

–Scott Preimesberger