Kingfish Drop Series to Green Bay

Kenosha, Wis. – The Kingfish (23-25) fall to the Green Bay Bullfrogs (18-32) in the second game of the series, 7-3. This was the first time Kenosha has lost two games in a row since they faced the Lakeshore Chinooks on July 2nd and 3rd.

The Kingfish had Cale Cuddie (UW-Stevens Point) was on the mound for his eighth start of the summer. He went four complete innings, allowing three runs and recorded the loss for tonight. Kenosha had five pitchers in relief, starting with Garrett McGraw (Madison College). He went one inning, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out one.

The next pitcher was Brady Kais (McHenry CC) who went 1.1 innings allowing no runs on no hits and striking out two. Fourth up was Matt Hamilton (Madison College), who went 0.2 innings allowing no runs on one hit.

The last two pitcher for the Kingfish tonight was Jack Zimmerman (Kent State) and Colton Gordon-Zimring (Florida). Both pitchers went one inning a piece and both allowing two earned runs.

Green Bay only had two pitchers take the mound tonight, starting with Justin Bureau (Ave Maria University) who got his fourth start and first win of the summer. His night ended with him going six complete innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five.

The last three innings were handled by Elijah Baez (St. Bonaventure) who received his second save for his efforts. In his appearance, he allowed one run on three hits and struck out two.

For the Kingfish offense, Will Wagner (Liberty University) had the best night going 2-4 with one double, one single and one run batted in. Catcher Bryce Carter (Stanford), also went 2-4 on the night, recording his first double of the summer and scoring once.

Kenosha now goes on the road to take on the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday and Friday, and then they travel to Rockford to take on the Rivets on Saturday and Sunday. After the All-Star Break, the Kingfish return home for a doubleheader against Battle Creek, the first game set for 4:30 on Thursday, July 26th.

