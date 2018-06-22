Kingfish Fall to Kalamazoo; Rematch Friday Night

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – In their first trip to Homer Stryker Field this season, the Kenosha Kingfish (7-15) lost 9-3 to the Kalamazoo Growlers (17-6).

The win for the Growlers was their ninth in a row, tied for the second longest streak this season in the Northwoods League and the longest in Growler franchise history.

Colton Johnson (Illinois State) got the start on the mound as he squared off against Kyle Virbitsky. Johnson was making his fifth start on the 2018 season with the Kingfish. Johnson ended up going 4.1 innings giving up seven runs on 10 hits with one punch out and three walks. Johnson set down the side in order in the second inning.

Jack Yalowitz (Illinois) had a good day at the plate going 2-for-4. Five different Kingfish racked up hits on Thursday evening.

In the top of the third inning, the Kingfish scored three runs to tie It early with Kalamazoo. A Ben Troike (Illinois) single followed by a Cade Cabbiness (Oklahoma State) walk put two runners on early. Mike Madej (NW Florida State) brought home the first run with a double into the right field corner. That was his sixth RBI on the year.

After that, Cabbiness scored on an error on the infield and Madej scored on a sacrifice fly by Will Wagner (Liberty).

Tomorrow night will end the longest road trip of the season for the Kingfish when they finish out their series with Kalamazoo. Cale Cuddie (UW-Stevens Point) is the probable starter for Kenosha.

-Scott Preimesberger, GM, Kenosha Kingfish