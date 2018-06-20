Kingfish Lose in Extras

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – The Kenosha Kingfish (7-13) continued their road trip Tuesday at the Battle Creek Bombers (8-12) place, eventually losing 4-3 in 12 innings.

After a league wide day off, Denson Hull (Creighton) took the mound for the Kingfish for the fifth time this season. Hull eventually got the no-decision after going 5.1 innings giving up only two earned runs on two hits. Hull also struck out two and only walked one. With the terrific day on the mound, Hull’s earned run average on the year remains at a team leading 2.85.

At the plate, the Kingfish collected 10 hits on the night. Three of them were from first baseman Jack Weiller (Virginia) who was 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored. Scott Dubrule (Jacksonville) also had multiple hits, going 2-for-6 with a run scored. Six different Kenosha batters collected hits.

Kenosha scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning that helped chase starter Michael McCraith. Dubrule led off the inning with a base hit that Evan McDonald (Fairleigh Dickinson) followed up with a double to move both runners into scoring position. Weiller hit a first pitch fastball through the hole on the left side to score Dubrule and put runners on the corners.

Connor Doyle (San Diego) then scored both runners on a double to deep right-center field. Doyle was left on-base but not before three runs could score on four hits.

The Kingfish finish up at Battle Creek with Game 2 Wednesday night. The game will be at 6:05 p.m. CT

-Scott Preimesberger , General Manager, Kenosha Kingfish