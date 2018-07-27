Kingfish Split Doubleheader with Bombers

Kenosha, Wis. – The Kingfish (25-29) split doubleheader with the Battle Creek Bombers (25-29), with the first game being rescheduled from a weather postponement on May 30th. In that game the Kingfish fell 8-6, but they bounced back in the second one taking down the Bombers 9-4.

In the first game that started on May 30th, the Bombers got off to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning. This was the score when the game was postponed in the top of the second inning due to rain and fog. Aaron Mutter (Winona State) was the pitcher that originally started the game for the Kingfish, and was quickly relieved by Kaleb Schmidt (Drury University). Today, Cale Cuddie (UW-Stevens Point) appeared on the mound in the top of the second, and he finished the day going 3.1 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out five.

The next pitcher in relief was Matt Hamilton (Madison College) who went one inning, allowing one run on two hits. Colton Gordon-Zimring (Florida) was in relief on Hamilton, and went 1.2 innings allowing no runs on one hit. The last pitcher for the Kingfish in the first game was Garrett McGraw (Madison College) who went 1.2 innings, allowing no runs and no hits.

For the Bombers, Amani Godfrey (Saginaw Valley State) began the game for them on May 30th and went one inning giving up no runs. Today, Conrad Voss (University of Dallas) came in the second innings and earned the win after going four complete innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits and striking out two.

First in relief of Voss was Kevin Hahn (Cal State Stanislaus) who went one inning, allowing one run on three hits. Closing out the night for Battle Creek with a great performance that earned him the save was Brett Manis (Ohio University). In his three complete innings, he gave up on runs on two hits and struck out two.

The second game of a doubleheader was a seven inning game started by Joe Vranesic (Wabash Valley College) for Kenosha. He went 2.2 innings allowing four runs on four hits and striking out one. Jack Zimmerman came in next pitching a very solid 2.1 innings, allowing no runs and no hits while striking out two. Closing out the game and receiving the win was Keanu Mendez (Concordia St. Paul) who went the final two innings, not giving up a run on only one hit.

Chase Wheatcroft (Cal State Stanislaus) began the day for the Bombers going 4.1 innings allowing three runs, one earned, on five hits. The loss for the Battle Creek was given to the reliever of Wheatcroft, Jordan Rhodes (McDaniel College), who went only one inning giving up five runs on six hits. The rest of the game of was handled by Noah Reed (Cornerstone University) who went 0.2 innings and gave up one unearned run on one hit.

Offensively in the first game, the Kingfish were lead by Evan McDonald (Fairleigh Dickinson) who went 2-4 and knocked in two runs. Ben Troike (Illinois) also had a great offensive game, going 3-4 and scoring a run. In the second game, Bryce Carter (Stanford) led the way at the plate going 2-3 with a two-run double to score the first runs for the Fish. Will Wagner (Liberty University) added two more RBI’s and a run scored while going 2-3 on the night.

The Kingfish are still at Historic Simmons Field tomorrow, July 27th, taking on the Bombers for their final meeting of the year. Nick Long (Florida) is the probable starter when first game comes around at 7:05.

–Scott Preimesberger