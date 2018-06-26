Kingfish Take Down Woodchucks for Second Straight Win.

Kenosha, Wis. – The Kenosha Kingfish (9-17) take down the Wisconsin Woodchucks (8-19) for their second straight victory, 6-4.

Starting for the Kingfish was Denson Hull (Creighton) who came into the game with a 2-0 record and an ERA of 2.85. His night ended after three innings, giving up four runs, three of them earned, on five hits and striking out four. Max Rimac (Parkland CC) came in relief of Hull and shut the Woodchucks down for 3.2 innings, awarding him his first win of the year. His outing totalled 58 pitches, allowing no runs and five hits, while striking five.

Josh Serio (UW-Milwaukee) was next on call for the Kingfish, finishing off the Woodchucks by going 2.1 innings while allowing no runs on two hits. His efforts awarded him his third save of the year.

The Wisconsin Woodchucks gave Mason Cole (Texas A&M) the ball to begin the game. He went two innings and had to be taken out due to the Northwoods League pitching restriction by throwing 35 pitches in the second inning. Alex Stodola (UW-Stevens Point) came in after and only went one inning after giving up four earned runs getting him the loss.

The rest of the pitchers for the Woodchucks were Everett Hurst (FIU) and Branson Hall (St. Mary’s University). The two combined for five scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and four strikeouts.

The offense was lead by Ben Troike (Illinois) who went 2-4 with a double, two runs and two runs batted in. Fellow collegiate teammate of Troike, Jack Yalowitz (Illinois) added a hit to the totals along with two more runs batted in.

This offensive exploded in the third inning for four runs, making it the second night in a row that the Kingfish scored more than five runs.

The Fish look to extend their winning streak when they take on the Wisconsin Woodchucks in game two of this series, first pitch set for 7:05.