Kingfish Win Fourth Straight

Kenosha, Wis. – The Kingfish (28-29) sweep the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (33-24), taking them down 7-2. The win on Sunday increases the win streak for the Fish to four games, increasing their lead in the South Division for the second half.

Getting the call to start for Kenosha was Kaleb Schmidt (Drury University), getting his 11th start of the summer. He went 4.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits, walking five and striking out one.

The relief pitcher who got his first victory of the summer was Garrett McGraw (Madison College). He went an impressive 3.1 innings, allowing only one run on one hit and striking out two. Closing out the game for Kenosha was Alex McIntosh (UW-Milwaukee), which was his first appearance with the team. He pitched the ninth inning, allowing only one Dock Spider hit.

For Fond du Lac, four pitchers came to the mound tonight starting with Jon Young (Indiana Wesleyan). Young went five complete innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out six. The first pitcher in relief, Conor Dryer (Central Missouri) got his first loss of the season after going 0.2 innings, allowing three runs, one earned, on no hits and striking out one.

Mitch Ebben (Northwestern Ohio) and Connor Cook (UW-La Crosse) were the last to pitchers for the Dock Spiders, starting with Ebben. He went one-third of an inning, allowing three runs on two hits. Cook pitched a solid 7th and 8th inning, allowing no runs on two hits and having a pair of strikeouts.

Offensively, big nights went to Will Wagner (Liberty University) and Evan McDonald (Fairleigh Dickinson), both who have been hot of late. Wagner went 2-4 on the night including a triple and two-run single, apart of the six run sixth inning for the Kingfish.

McDonald added to the high scoring sixth, with a pair of RBI’s coming off of his sixth double of the summer. Those RBI’s for him were his 20th and 21st of the season.

Kenosha is streaking again, on a four game win streak extending their lead in second half of the South Division to two and a half games over the Madison Mallards. At 15-8 in the second half and 28-29 on the season, the Kingfish are alone in fourth place, with a one game lead over the fifth place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Kenosha travels to Green Bay to take on the Bullfrogs on the 30th and 31st, before a cross-town doubleheader with Lakeshore.

The first game on against the Chinooks on Wednesday, August 1st is in Lakeshore at 11:35 am. The second game that day takes place at Historic Simmons Field, first pitch set for 7:05.

–Scott Preimesberger