Kingfish Winstreak Ends Against Growlers

Kenosha, Wis. – The Kingfish (18-22) drop the second game of the series against the Kalamazoo Growlers (26-15) by a score of 14-4. Going into this game, the Fish had the longest win streak in the Northwoods League at six games.

Kaleb Schmidt (Drury University) started his eighth game of the season, getting his fourth loss. He went five full innings, allowing six runs, six of them earned, and striking out four. The next pitcher was Brady Kais (McHenry CC) who went one inning, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out one.

The last three pitchers of the night for the Kingfish were Garrett McGraw (Madison College), Colton Gordon-Zimring (Florida) and Max Rimac (Parkland CC). McGraw can in the game in the seventh inning, pitching 1.2 innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, and struck out one.

Gordon-Zimring went 0.2 innings allowing three runs, two earned, and striking out one. The only pitcher to not allow a run on the night was Rimac, getting the last two outs in the ninth inning. He allowed one hit in his appearance and no walks.

The Growlers put Kyle Virbitsky (Penn State) on the mound to start the game, and he went four innings, allowing three runs on ten hits. Two of those runs were earned and he struck out two batters. Next up was Jeff Burch (Kalamazoo Valley CC) who earned his second win of the season for his performance. He went three innings, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out five.

The last two up for Kalamazoo was Andrew O’Dwyer (Tennessee Tech) and Austin Laurencig (Kalamazoo Valley CC). O’Dwyer went one inning, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out one. Laurencig also went one inning, allowing one run on one hit.

The offensive for the Kingfish wasn’t as hot as the past few games, although they tallied 14 hits on the night. The Fish ran into problems leaving 13 players on base, including at least on every inning. Highlights at the plate for Kenosha was Devin Ortiz (Virginia) who hit second homerun of the season, and Scott Dubrule (Jacksonville) who went 1-4 including two RBI’s.

Starting tomorrow, the Kingfish start a four game road trip, beginning with Madison for two games and ending with Battle Creek for two. They then return on Saturday, July 14th, where they take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at 6:05.

–Scott Preimesberger