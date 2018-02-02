Kivi Pleads Not Guilty to Double Homicide

The Twin Lakes man who is accused of shooting and killing two brothers has pleaded not guilty. 25 year old Nathan Kivi is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide in the shooting deaths of 31 year old Kenneth Samuel and 28 year old Richard Samuel outside of a Twin Lakes bar after an argument. Kivi also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of bail jumping. He has a number of previous convictions, including burglary charges from 2012 that sent him to prison for two years on a plea deal. Now that Kivi is in trouble again he is expected to face more jail time from that case even before he stands trial for murder. Another sentencing hearing in that case is set for next month. Kivi is due back in court for the homicide charges in early May.