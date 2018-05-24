Koch Brothers running ads in Wisconsin for Rep. Grothman
By Pete Serzant
May 24, 2018 @ 5:51 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative advocacy group funded by the billionaire Koch brothers is launching a Memorial Day weekend advertising campaign for Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman.

Americans for Prosperity announced the effort Thursday. It will include mailers, digital and print advertising praising Grothman for opposing a $1.3 trillion spending bill passed in March and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Grothman is being challenged for re-election to a third term by Democrat Dan Kohl, of Mequon. The 6th Congressional District covers all or portions of 10 east-central Wisconsin counties.

Americans for Prosperity says Grothman is the only Wisconsin politician to be featured in its national campaign praising lawmakers for trying to limit government spending.

